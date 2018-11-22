Google rolls out Neighbourly app in Delhi, Bangalore; plans to add more cities

Google doesn’t plan to launch the app in any other country at this moment.

Google has announced the rollout of its Neighbourly app across India. The app, which helps people by sourcing local information from their neighbours, will be first launched in Delhi and Bangalore and the tech giant plans to cover major cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Kolkata over the next few weeks. The beta version of the app was released earlier this month and has been in testing for Mumbai users.

The latest Neighbourly app is available on the Google Play Store for all smartphones running Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean) and higher.

The company claims that over 15 lakh people are already using the Neighbourly app and another 15 lakh have been waitlisted. The app was developed by Google’s NBU team after studying the Indian market. The team found that Indians mostly shop, hangout or work within 1-2 kilometres from their home.

The team also found that more people in India are moving from one city to another which is having an impact on their social life as people are being pushed into newer and unfamiliar neighbourhoods. The app aims to fill these social gaps and help people and build trust among the local communities.

“Right now when you need some information, you knock on your neighbour’s door or send a text message to your colleague. What we want to do is to make it easier for people to share information they have and get the information they need about their neighbourhood in a way that’s easy,” Ben Fohner, senior product manager in Google’s NBU team, said in a blog post.

The company claims that there won’t be any privacy concerns as no user profiles, personal information or contact details are shared on the app. It also added that any inappropriate content or user will be blocked from the platform.

“Looking beyond [India] obviously this need exists everywhere and our hope is that we can take what we’ve learned from building ‘Neighbourly’ here and expand that to other countries as well. [But] it is not something we are doing immediately,” said Fohner.