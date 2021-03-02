Google revamps Workspace to enhance remote work experience; Check its new line of productivity tools

Google revamps Workspace to enhance remote work experience

As workstations are permanently moving homewards, Google is updating its productivity software to include applications that can better meet the needs of the frontline and remote workers away from the office environment and better ways to join Google Meet videoconferences. The tech giant is trying to categorize this new document collaborative apps to help in working from anywhere and anytime.

Line of productivity tools that will enhance Google Workspaces

Enabling Google Workspace with Google Assistant for all users

The feature that is currently available only for supported devices and runs in beta version for Smart Displays and smart speakers will now be generally available. The Google Workspace users can ask about the meeting, send messages through Google Assistant seamlessly.

Google Workspace Frontlines

The company hopes that this feature will open communications and collaboration channels between corporate teams and frontline workers in a safe and secure manner. The Workspace Frontlines app will bundle up apps like G-Chat, Gmail, Google Docs and Drive and business-grade security features that will keep the company’s data secure and help frontline workers digitize their work by building custom AppSheet on Google Sheets and Drive.

Second screen experiences in Google Meet

With this enhanced feature users will be able to fully participate in all kinds of activities hosted by Google Meet like chat, Q&As, polls from anywhere and from any device. For users who are joining Google Meet from mobile devices, soon Google will be rolling out mobile tile view to fit more people on a screen and split-screen and picture-in-picture support to browse your mailbox even when attending a virtual meet.

Soon Google will enable live streaming across multiple Workspace domains within the same organization.

Segmentable working hours and recurring out-of-office entries

These new features will be introduced in the coming weeks the employers will be able to share their availability and location with their employer and colleagues, following which one can time their emails and know when a co-worker is back on the desk. According to Google, this feature will help corporates and their employees achieve a better work-life balance and make the best of their time.

Focus Time and Time Insights

This new event type will let employees minimize distractions by limiting notifications when that event is being hosted. With Time Insights, a feature available only for employees, one can assess how they are spending time against their priorities.

In addition to these new tools, Google will also announce new security tools with Assured Controls and expended Data Regions coverage in due course. While the former will let users decide how to control provider access the later measure will help them choose where their data is geographically located at rest.

Microsoft and Zoom are also stepping up their Work From Home game to adjust to the new normal at the workspace. Microsoft has launched Microsoft Viva through which users can seamlessly connect to their employer to get better insights or use office resources for their projects.

Zoom too has upgraded some of its sharing, utility and device management features to support hybrid workforces.