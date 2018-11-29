Google renames Project Fi to Google Fi, brings it to iPhone, most Android phones

By: | Updated: November 29, 2018 5:33 PM

Google Fi is now available for select models from Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Essential, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, Google and Apple.

Google Fi is now available for select models from Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Essential, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, Google and Apple.

Google has renamed its Project Fi wireless network as Google Fi, while making it available for a wide range of Android devices as well as for some iPhones in the US.

Google Fi is now available for select models from Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Essential, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, Google and Apple.

Launched in 2015, Project Fi set out to make wireless experience fast, easy and fair for users and brought features at no extra cost, like international data coverage in 170 countries and territories, spam protection, and data-only SIMs for users’ other devices.

It also introduced a feature called Bill Protection — which gives users the flexibility to use unlimited data when they need it, but only pay for what they use.

“No matter what phone you use with Fi, you’ll get great Fi features – like reliable coverage, easy group plans, and high speed international data coverage for the same rates you pay at home,” Simon Arscott, Director, Project Fi at Google, wrote in a blog post.

“Plus, as always with Fi, there are no contracts and zero hidden fees,” Arscott said, adding that some plan features will depend on the Android or iOS device one uses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google renames Project Fi to Google Fi, brings it to iPhone, most Android phones
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition