Google renames Project Fi to Google Fi, brings it to iPhone, most Android phones

Google has renamed its Project Fi wireless network as Google Fi, while making it available for a wide range of Android devices as well as for some iPhones in the US.

Google Fi is now available for select models from Huawei, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Essential, Nokia, OnePlus, Xiaomi, HTC, Google and Apple.

Launched in 2015, Project Fi set out to make wireless experience fast, easy and fair for users and brought features at no extra cost, like international data coverage in 170 countries and territories, spam protection, and data-only SIMs for users’ other devices.

It also introduced a feature called Bill Protection — which gives users the flexibility to use unlimited data when they need it, but only pay for what they use.

“No matter what phone you use with Fi, you’ll get great Fi features – like reliable coverage, easy group plans, and high speed international data coverage for the same rates you pay at home,” Simon Arscott, Director, Project Fi at Google, wrote in a blog post.

“Plus, as always with Fi, there are no contracts and zero hidden fees,” Arscott said, adding that some plan features will depend on the Android or iOS device one uses.