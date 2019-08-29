Google removes CamScanner app from Play Store – here’s why

The PDF app was legitimate for quite a while (Representational photo/IE)

Google has removed popular PDF converter app CamScanner from its app store after it found it to be hosting an advertising malware.

CamScanner which had over a 100 million downloads on Google Play Store has been deleted by the search engine giant citing major privacy issues. The PDF convertor app was found to be hosting an advertising malware. To be precise, the Kaspersky researchers found that latest versions of the CamScanner came with a malevolent Trojan Dropper module which could potentially show intrusive ads and signed up its users for paid subscriptions without their knowledge.

However, Kaspersky Researchers do acknowledge that the PDF app was legitimate app for quite a while and only displayed ads for monetisation besides letting users make in-app purchases.

Known as Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Necro.n module has been earlier found in some preinstalled apps on Chinese phones. Kaspersky said in its blog notes that the Trojan module also has the ability to extract and operate other malicious module through an encrypted file which is part of the app’s resources. The resulting malware is a Trojan Downloaded which then downloads even more malicious modules.

It was recently discovered that the recent versions of CamScanner was spotted shipping with an advertising library which contained a harmful module. Google kicked out CamScanner app from its Play Store after Kaspersky reported the malicious malware.

Post this, the developers removed the malicious code with a new update, added the report. Nonetheless, the versions could vary for depending upon the devices and some versions may even still contain the module.

At the time of writing this story, the CamScanner app could not be found on the Play Store, but some older and stale versions of the app such as CamScanner HD and CamScanner (License) can still be found and we recommend to not download them.

Those who use CamScanner are advised to delete the app from their device till the time a fixed version is available on the Play Store. However, it looks like the CamScanner app for iOS is just fine and malware free and is still available on the App Store.

Moreover, Kaspersky expressed concerns over the fact that even an app being hosted on a reputed platform could turn into a malware and advised users to have an antivirus for their device and scan it regularly.