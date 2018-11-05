Google remembers Greek professor Michael Dertouzos on his 82nd birthday

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 5:25 AM

Search engine giant Google dedicated its doodle - which appears on the landing page of the search engine - to celebrate the 82nd birth anniversary of late Greek professor Michael Dertouzos on Monday.

Born on this day in 1936 in Athens, he is also known as the “pioneer of computer science.” (Google Image)

After completing his graduation from Athens college, Dertouzos joined the University of Arkansas on a Fulbright Scholarship. Later, he earned a Ph.D from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and joined as a faculty in the year 1968.

After completing his graduation from Athens college, Dertouzos joined the University of Arkansas on a Fulbright Scholarship. Later, he earned a Ph.D from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and joined as a faculty in the year 1968.

During his stint as a faculty in MIT, Dertouzos had predicted the popularity of personal computers (PCs). Under his guidance, several people were recruited to work on various innovations which include RSA encryption, time-sharing computers, distributed systems, the ArpaNet etc. He also appointed- Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee, the man who invented the World Wide Web (WWW).

The title of his final book, The Unfinished Revolution: Human-Centered Computers and What They Can Do For Us, reflects Dertouzos’ belief in technology was always grounded in his desire to unleash the full potential of humanity.

He passed away at the age of 64 on August 27, 2001. His mother was a concert pianist while his father was an admiral in the Greek navy.

Stock Market

