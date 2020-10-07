Google rebrands G Suite in fresh attempt to better take on Microsoft Office; everything to know

The integrated Workspace is expected to provide a seamless experience for users.

Google is rebranding G Suite as it prepares to better take on Microsoft Office. It is now called Google Workspace. It is a one for all platform where all apps can be accessed more conveniently and seamlessly by users. The rebranding will bring more integrations that will include Gmail, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Calendar among other newly designed features. With more device management features, the level of Workspace will be upgraded to business plus level. Now the question is how does it work? If there is a chat window open, the new document sheet will open next to chat only instead of a new tab. Changes in docs, video calls, all functions can be performed at the same time.

The integrated Workspace is expected to provide a seamless experience for users. Just like how Microsoft has been trying the fluid network of multiple app integrations, Google is also set to launch some similar functions. So far, Google has taken some steps for the new offering and this includes the integration of Google Meet into Gmail as the starter. With the new integrated services, Google is expecting to draw in more users as the experience with fully integrated services will become convenient.

Some of the small integrations have already started. Google Workspace apps will allow the users to bring up small previews of documents that have been embedded. The company is also expected to expand the use of “smart chips,” and whenever someone mentions another person, the contact cards can pop up. Docs can also be created directly from a Chat window and a video call can be started from within a presentation among other features of the new Workspace. Google is likely to roll out the new setup in “in the coming weeks” or “coming months.” The changes will be first made for business customers followed by the non-business users.

All the changes are expected to be desktop-centric and focused on Google’s apps available inside web browsers like Chrome.