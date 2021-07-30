Google Play Store revises content policy, places ‘sugar dating’ apps under ban

A blanket ban has been placed by the search engine giant on sexual content

Google Play Store Revised Content Policy: Starting on September 1, the ‘Sugar Dating’ apps on Google Play Store are being banned, the search engine giant has announced amid some other changes meant to restrict sexual content. Apart from this, Google Play would also be previewing app set IDs, adding requirements for the new Family Policy and is also improving its Enforcement Policy. The policies would be coming into effect from September 1 this year, along with Device Policy, Permissions Policy and Network Abuse Policy, among others.

Though the post announcing the changes mentions all the policies, the biggest policy change being brought by Google is the ban on ‘Sugar Dating’ apps – which deal with compensated sexual relationships. A blanket ban has been placed by the search engine giant on sexual content, and the Inappropriate Content policy is being updated by Google in order to renew the ban on sexual content. As per reports, Google Play Store has several apps like SDM, Sugar Daddy, Spoil and Suger Daddy that deal in such areas.

Google has been cited by reports as saying that while it tries to encourage its developer partners, it also aims to ensure that the users are safe. It added that the apps that facilitate acts of sexual nature in return for compensation are being banned based on the feedback that governments, user advocacy groups and NGOs have sent across to the company.

Among some of the other changes that are coming through on September 1 is a developer preview of app set ID for analytics or prevention of fraud. New restrictions are also being added by the tech giant to its Family Policy requirements with regard to the identifiers that apps use to target children. The developers are required to comply with the policy changes by September 1, the tech giant added. Moreover, now, inactive or abandoned developer accounts that have been dormant for over a year would be closed by Google on the basis of some other factors, and for this, a new section has been added in the Play Store’s Enforcement Policy.