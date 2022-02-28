Google Play Pass subscription service launched in India: Check price, features

Google said that with this, customers in India will be able to access over 1,000 high-quality titles.

Google Play Pass: Google Play Pass becomes available in India! Tech giant Google has announced that its Google Play Pass is now available in India. Google Play Pass is basically a subscription service that lets consumers use apps and games without having to watch ads, pay for in-app purchases or make upfront payments. The pass is already available in 90 countries, and now, it will begin to be rolled out across Android devices in India over the coming week, the company said in a statement.

Google said that with this, customers in India will be able to access over 1,000 high-quality titles. The titles are claimed to be diverse, spread across 41 categories, and have been developed across 59 countries.

Google Play Pass: Price in India

Google said, “Users can get started with a one-month trial and subscribe for Rs. 99 per month or Rs. 889 for the year. Users can also avail a prepaid one-month subscription for Rs. 109.”

Additionally, there is also a family offer available on the pass. “With Google family group, family managers can share their Play Pass subscription with up to five other family members,” the statement added.

Over time, Google will be working with local as well as global developers so that more and more titles are added to the list every month, the company said. This would allow Google Play Pass subscribers to get access to an ever-increasing list of apps and games.

Google Play Pass: How to get

After Google Play Pass is rolled out and made available to Indian users over the course of the week, interested customers would need to go to the Play Store app on their device, and then click on the profile icon on the top right corner. Post that, they would need to look for the “Play Pass” option.