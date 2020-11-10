Google Play kicks off voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020; how you can help pick year’s best apps, games and more

Google Play has also put up a disclaimer informing voters that they may not be able to see all the titles in the collection.

Google Play has initiated voting for its Users’ Choice Awards of 2020 that is aimed at recognising best games and apps for the year. Google Play has shortlisted some apps and games for users to vote from the selected lot until November 23. There are many categories including Best Book and Movie categories and in each category, there are 10 shortlisted nominees. It is to note that these categories and its nominees are country-centric. A banner for the same has been put up on Google Play’s homepage and users can vote from there.

According to the company, the results will be announced on December 1. For Users’ Choice App 2020, the shortlisted nominees for India are Bolkar App, Moj, Koo, Pratilipi FM, MX TakaTak, Dolby On, Reface, Zelish, Microsoft Office, and Vita. Google has also urged the users to vote for these apps and even try them too. For the Users’ Choice Game 2020 Award, Google has asked users to pick their most-liked game as well. Users have to choose from this year’s trending games like Grand Hotel Mania, Cooking Sizzle, Farm City, Cell to Singularity, EverMerge, World Cricket Championship 3, Legends of Runeterra, Dream League Soccer, Manor Matters, and Teamfight Tactics. It is to note that votes can be casted only once by a user in each category.

Google Play has also put up a disclaimer informing voters that they may not be able to see all the titles in the collection. This will happen if parental controls have been turned on for a device or if any game/ app is not compatible with the device. Also, users will have to log into the Google Play store if they have to cast their vote.

As per media reports, the voting for Books and Movies along with other categories are for users in the US. Under the books category, Google has shortlisted If It Bleeds, Me & White Supremacy, Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Mexican Gothic, Untamed, The Vanishing Half, No Thank You, Wow, Midnight Sun, and Harrow the Ninth. The shortlisted movies, on the other hand, are Bad Boys for Life, Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Frozen II, Bloodshot, Knives Out, Just Mercy, The Invisible Man, Parasite, and Trolls World Tour.