Google Pixel Watch to launch on October 6 with Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Here’s a closer look at design, other details

There’s no leak this time. Putting rest to all the conjectures and speculation, Google itself has released a new video showcasing the design of its upcoming Pixel Watch. Google is expected to launch the new Pixel Watch alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6.

In a nearly minute-long video titled “The Design of Google Pixel Watch,” Google has shown its smartwatch from every possible angle. The company has confirmed in the video that the watch will come in silver, gold and black finishes. The watch is seen with a silicone-looking strap in white and grey colours.

Similar to renders shared by tipster Jon Presser previously, the Pixel watch in video is seen sporting a bezel-less rounded face in all black colour with different watch faces. The crown button on right has grooves on it while a navigation button sits right above it.

A lot is known via rumour reports about the upcoming Pixel watch including its price. According to a recent report by 9to5Google, the price of the WiFi model of the Google Pixel Watch will start at $349.99 (Rs 28,000 approx) while the cellular variant will cost $399 (Rs 31,900 approx). The report further confirms that the cellular model will come in a Black case with Obsidian band, Silver case with Chalk band, and Gold case with Hazel band combinations, while the LTE model will be available in Black-Obsidian, Silver-Charcoal, and Gold-Hazel colour combinations.

A previous report from the same publication also claims that Pixel Watch’s circular watch body will likely measure 14mm in thickness and over 40mm in width. The flat display could be nearly 30mm wide and most likely run Wear OS 3.

For the Pixel fans in India, a big update is that the new phones are coming to India this time. Google via Twitter has confirmed that the phones will launch in India. Google stopped bringing its flagships to India after 2018 when it last launched its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones in the country.

