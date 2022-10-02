Google Pixel Watch leak reveals band styles, watch faces, Fitbit integration, and more ahead of October 6 launch

The visuals of Pixel Watch were leaked online ahead of its official launch. The visual including the upcoming product’s band styles, watch faces, etc were reportedly shared with Slashleaks by reliable leaker OnLeaks, 9to5Google reports.

The visuals of Google’s upcoming product – Pixel Watch, were already shown in a brief ad from Google. It unveiled a lineup of Google Pixel Watch’s band styles; watch faces as well as some other coming features.

The Pixel Watch could offer silicon band styles in several colour options – black, eggshell, dark gray and silver as well as three braided options – orange, green as well as black. It appears that the Pixel Watch could come in two different leather band styles, including a smooth and glossy variant in orange, black and silver as well as a rugged looking pair of bands in black and green.

The shared visuals also unveil several watch faces – starting from a minimalist style face to a more decorative face with a landscape design with hour and minute on top. A total of seven visuals were shared by SlashLeaks and OnLeaks. Other features fetched from the leaked images include Fitbit integration, Google Fast Pair support, emergency calling and ECG reading.

9to5Google reports that the upcoming Pixel Watch is expected to offer six months of the Fitbit Premium for free, in some regions – which is unknown yet. It is also reported that a German tech site SmartDroid captured a screenshot of the product listing and reportedly managed to place a pre order.

Pixel Watch could come with the 5ATM water resistance, a Corning Gorilla Glass display, a free six month offering of the Fitbit premium and Google Home, as shared by SmartDroid.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch on October 6. Pixel Watch is reported to start at $349 in the United States and will come with an Exynos 9110 processor. The battery will last for around a day, 9to5 Google reports.