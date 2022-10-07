Google Pixel Tablet with Tensor G2 chip, speaker dock set to launch in 2023, here’s everything you need to know about it

Google finally unveiled the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch at the Made by Google Event on Thursday; however, there was one more in the line which didn’t make it to the event – Pixel Tablet – it was initially teased in May alongside the launched products.

The Pixel Tablet may come along with a charging speaker dock – which will turn into a smart display while it’s docked – as the Google Assistant will be all ears and users will still be able to make use of it in hands-free mode. Similar to its rivals, it will also offer smart home devices control.

Google says that as they started designing the Pixel Tablet, they eyed on how people would use their tablets and it turned out: tablets are mostly left at home or used for a small portion of time and it adds, “With the Pixel Tablet, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from years of making Pixel and products for the home and combining it into one great device. It reimagines how a tablet can actually be helpful all the time in your home by pairing with a new Charging Speaker Dock.”

Google’s Pixel Tablet will come with premium material, finish and smooth rounded corner, claims the company. “Pixel Tablet is designed with premium materials and finishes, as well as smooth, rounded corners that make it an unmistakable part of the Pixel family,” it writes.

It also adds that the upcoming Pixel Tablet will be loaded with Tensor G2 chipset – the same is being used in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. As seen in the visuals shared by Google and claimed functionalities, it is expected to turn out to be a high-end device.