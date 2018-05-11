Google Pixel smartwatch alongside Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL launch? Here’s what we know so far

Google Pixel 3 concept (Image Credit – Concept Creator)



In just two years, Pixel phones by Google have set a precedence of their devices being the future torchbearers for Android smartphones. Having said that, one of the most awaited smartphones of 2018, the next generation of Google Pixel 3 has already started making waves on the internet. And as per the latest leaks, Google is expected to come out with the new set of devices at a hardware event which is slated for fall (Autumn) later this year.

Popular tipster Evan Blass on Twitter confirmed that the next generation of Google Pixel devices will not only carry a smartphone in the basket, it is also expected to have a smartwatch as well. Evan Blass, renowned for his accurate leaks, cited a ‘reliable source’ and wrote on Twitter: “Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google’s fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer!”

This also confirms that Google will not follow Apple’s three-phone strategy.

As of now, what we know about the device is absolutely nothing. There have been no major leaks about the smartphone that have surfaced. The year 2018 is without any doubt the year of notches on smartphones, however, whether we will get to see one on the next Pixel device remains a big question.

Last month, a report by Android Police stated that Google has removed the original first-generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from its Google Store. The report mentioned: “The Pixel had a good run, and it probably wasn’t selling a lot of units. Google knocked a bit off the price of the first-gen phone after the Pixel 2 launched, but it still started at $549. The Pixel 2 was just $100 more.”

As per the wishlist for the next Pixel device, we would like to see a 3x optical zoom in the camera module. Smaller bezels will be a much-appreciated welcome, a notch will be a definite no and louder stereo speakers will be loved!