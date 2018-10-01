Google Pixel Slate to reportedly come with support for Windows 10

The Pixel Slate, also being called Nocturne, might pass Windows Hardware Certification Kit (WHCK) and Windows Hardware Lab Kit (HLK) certification and enable the device to feature two operating systems.

Google’s first Chrome operating system (OS) based tablet Pixel Slate may support dual-booting Windows 10 — allowing two operating systems to run on one device, the media reported.

Chrome OS is an operating system designed by Google that is based on the Linux kernel and uses the Google Chrome web browser as its principal user interface to primarily support web applications.

“The company could allow the Pixelbook to be Windows 10 certified meaning that Google Pixelbook could soon run Microsoft’s Windows 10,” Windows Latest reported on Sunday.

Google AltOS, also known as Project Campfire, might be an internal name for the project that is supposed to create a dual-boot environment on Chrome OS.

“Google has quietly renamed AltOS to dual boot, confirming that the project is indeed related to dual-booting of two OSs,” the report added.

According to a report by 9To5Google, “Pixel Slate would have an edge over the Surface, considering that Chrome OS has just added Linux app support to its already-blooming Android app experience.”

The first Chrome OS laptop, known as a Chromebook, arrived in May 2011.