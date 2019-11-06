Google Pixel, Pixel XL to receive final update in December: What users should know

Google released the original Pixel devices back in 2016

Google has confirmed that it will be rolling out the last update to the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in December. The latest development, as confirmed to The Verge, to the three-year-old devices comes as a surprise as Google had clearly mentioned it will stop releasing Android updates after two years and security updates after three years from the date of release, which was in 2016. But the company pushed the Android 10 update on the first-generation Pixel devices earlier this year. The “final update” will comprise “a variety of updates” from both November and December and iron out most issues and bugs.

The Pixel and Pixel XL did not receive any update in November, much like its brethren, but a cumulative update is planned for rollout in December, bringing the security patch up till December. This will be the last update ramping up the security on both devices. But it is unclear if subsequent Android 10 updates will be rolled out to fix any forthcoming issues on Pixel and Pixel XL. However, Google’s support website for Pixel devices mentions that the first-generation Pixel smartphones will receive “no guaranteed security updates after October 2019.”

Pixel and Pixel XL were launched in the year 2016 as a refresh to the Nexus devices. Since their launch, Pixel smartphones have emerged to sport one of the best smartphone cameras offered in the market. This year, Google launched the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL to carry forward the camera legacy but with an addition of a feature that is certainly the USP. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are integrated with Soli chipset that offers motion gesture, allowing users to control limited functions on the devices without any physical interaction with the devices. Things such as controlling media playback, silencing calls and alarms, and face unlock are facilitated by the chipset.