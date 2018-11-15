Google Pixel phones now receiving Night Sight feature for better low-light photography

By: | Updated: November 15, 2018 12:31 PM

Google is launching a new feature to the front and rear cameras of all the three generations of their Pixel devices called -- "Night Sight" -- to produce better images when clicked in low-lighting.

Google Pixel 3

Google is launching a new feature to the front and rear cameras of all the three generations of their Pixel devices called — “Night Sight” — to produce better images when clicked in low-lighting. “We developed ‘Night Sight’ — a new feature for the Pixel camera that helps you capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos without a flash or tripod,” Alexander Schiffhauer, Product Manager, Computational Photography, Pixel, Google wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

“Night Sight” is designed to use machine learning to adapt to night-lighting conditions and balance the colour of the photos so that objects show their natural colour at night — whether the device is kept still or it experiences the natural hand shaking.

“If you’re taking a photo in low light, Pixel will suggest using ‘Night Sight’. You can enter ‘Night Sight’ by tapping this suggestion or manually navigating to the mode. After you tap the shutter button, try to hold still until ‘Night Sight’ finishes capturing the photo,” Schiffhauer added.

The feature would be rolling out over the next few days with an update to the Google Camera app on Pixel smartphones.

The search engine giant released the third generation of its Pixel family with “Pixel 3” and “3 XL” in October.

The “Pixel 3” costs Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant where as “Pixel 3 XL” is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google Pixel phones now receiving Night Sight feature for better low-light photography
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition