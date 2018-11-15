Google Pixel phones now receiving Night Sight feature for better low-light photography

Google Pixel 3

Google is launching a new feature to the front and rear cameras of all the three generations of their Pixel devices called — “Night Sight” — to produce better images when clicked in low-lighting. “We developed ‘Night Sight’ — a new feature for the Pixel camera that helps you capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos without a flash or tripod,” Alexander Schiffhauer, Product Manager, Computational Photography, Pixel, Google wrote in a blog-post on Wednesday.

“Night Sight” is designed to use machine learning to adapt to night-lighting conditions and balance the colour of the photos so that objects show their natural colour at night — whether the device is kept still or it experiences the natural hand shaking.

“If you’re taking a photo in low light, Pixel will suggest using ‘Night Sight’. You can enter ‘Night Sight’ by tapping this suggestion or manually navigating to the mode. After you tap the shutter button, try to hold still until ‘Night Sight’ finishes capturing the photo,” Schiffhauer added.

The feature would be rolling out over the next few days with an update to the Google Camera app on Pixel smartphones.

The search engine giant released the third generation of its Pixel family with “Pixel 3” and “3 XL” in October.

The “Pixel 3” costs Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant where as “Pixel 3 XL” is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.