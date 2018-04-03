Google Pixel family now receiving as many as 56 new updates this month; here’s the list

Google Android update comes with two date stamps – 2018-04-01 and 2018-04-05 – addressing major system-level bugs and vulnerabilities.

Google is now rolling out the Android security updates for the month of April. The devices eligible for this update are the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X, as well as the Pixel C tablet. The new update comes with as many as 56 ‘functional updates’ including bug fixes that primarily solve several issues on Pixel 2 smartphones since their launch. The compatible devices will get the Over-the-Air (OTA) update, meanwhile, there are separate installation files available too.

In order to check for the update, the user needs to visit the phone Settings on the aforementioned devices, followed by tapping on System Updates. The update will show up with steps for downloading and installing it. Alternatively, the enthusiastic users who cannot wait for the OTA rollout can download the ZIP files from Google website and flash the installation files on their device. Remember, the second method will erase all the data on your phone or tablet, so it is advisable to create a backup beforehand.

The Google Android update comes with two date stamps – 2018-04-01 and 2018-04-05 – addressing major system-level bugs and vulnerabilities. The update also contains patches and improvements, especially for the Pixel smartphones. Some of the improved features include micro-video capability in Google Camera app for Pixel phones, lock screen updates, boot time logging, modem stability, and connectivity enhancements among others. There are certain battery improvements as well in the update.

