Google Pixel event 2019: Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL launch time, live stream, price, specs & more

Google Pixel 4 series will launch today at an event in New York (Photo credit: Twitter/Evan Blass)

Google Pixel 4 series is set to launch at the Google’s big hardware event, Made by Google, on Tuesday in New York. Rumour mills have churned out the features and specifications of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones to an extent that nothing is left to the imagination. The Pixel 4 phones are expected to have identical screen size and hardware except for a few differences. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 90Hz display and square-shaped dual rear camera module. But, the headline feature is going to be ‘Motion Sense’, which will let users control various functionalities without physical interaction.

Based on previous render leaks, the device will offer a range of colour options like ‘Maybe Pink’, ‘Sky Blue’, ‘Really Yellow’, ‘Slightly Green’, ‘Clearly White’, ‘Just Black’, and ‘Oh So Orange’. Popular tipster Evan Blass had leaked renders of the Google Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White and Oh So Orange. Notably, Google is offering more colour options on the Pixel 4 than the Pixel 3, which came only in three colour options.

Google is also expected to announce a new smart speaker dubbed Nest Mini, which is the Nest-branded successor to the Google Home Mini, new Nest Wifi, the Pixelbook Go, and the new version of Pixel Buds at the Made by Google event.

Pixel 4 series launch event live stream

Google will be live streaming the Pixel 4 launch event in New York on YouTube. The live stream will begin at 10am EST i.e. 7.30pm IST.

Pixel 4 series expected price

Evan Blass has tweeted pricing of all Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones in Canada. The price of Google Pixel 4 64GB variant will start at 1,049.95 Canadian dollars, which is roughly Rs 56,000, while the Google Pixel 4 128GB model will be priced at 1,199.95 Canadian dollars, which is roughly Rs 64,000. Meanwhile, a report by 9to5Google claimed that the Pixel 4 XL Verizon and Sprint models will be available at $999, roughly Rs 71,000. The same report suggests that the Nest Mini speaker will be priced at $49.99, just as before, which is roughly Rs 3,500.

Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications, features

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL specifications have been abundantly leaked and the phone is expected to sport a new and improved next-generation Google Assistant, new camera features including dual exposure camera controls and astrophotography, and Quick Gestures or ‘Motion Sense’ powered by Soli that lets you control the device without touching it.

The Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED Smooth 90Hz display, while the Pixel 4 XL is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch Quad-HD+ OLED Smooth 90Hz display. Both the phones should be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Pixel 4 will pack a 2800mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL will come with a larger 3700mAh battery. Both the phones are said to be waterproof and pack stereo speakers.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL will sport 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel telephoto camera sensors with 4K video resolution support. The phones have been tipped to pack a 8-megapixel front sensor. They will support Face Unlock as well, which has replaced the fingerprint sensor.