Google Pixel Buds Pro: Just right for your ears

True-wireless earbuds (TWS) are convenient and easy to use, but not every model boasts great sound quality. If you need something with top-notch sound, Google Pixel Buds Pro is the right pick for you. A perfect companion to the recently launched Pixel phone (besides other Android devices), it carries a price tag of Rs 19,990. I paired it with the new Pixel phone as well as my Samsung phone and it emits big, open sound with well-defined bass and good clarity.

Google Pixel Buds Pro creates a quiet background so your music can shine. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal (a new feature) adapts to your unique ear shape, and the earbuds fit in your ear canal to maximise the noise blocked. Rather than using an off-the-shelf ANC solution, it uses an integrated system developed by Google, with a custom processor, custom algorithms, and custom speakers.

Also Read: Xiaomi to launch its next ‘ultra’ phone in more markets globally, CEO Lei Jun confirms

I must highlight two things here. One, on many earbuds, bass disappears when you lower the volume, leaving your music sounding tinny and weak. Pixel Buds Pro brings full and rich sound at any level with Volume EQ, dynamically adapting to your listening volume and making subtle tweaks to the frequency curve. For instance, when you lower the volume, it increases the bass while ensuring mid and high frequencies are balanced.

Two, you can use Transparency mode for the moments when you don’t want to be fully immersed, like when crossing a street. It processes a wide range of frequencies with low latency to keep the audio sounding natural and in sync. You get crystal clear calls even in loud and windy places, thanks to beamforming mics, a voice accelerometer, and wind-blocking mesh covers.

With premium coatings, a soft matte texture, and a two-toned design, the Pixel Buds Pro sits flush in your ears. It’s lightweight and comfortable to wear for long hours. It is water and sweat resistant, so rainy days and sweaty workouts are no problem.

You get up to 7 hours of listening time on a single charge with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the charging case. A 5-minute charge in the case gives up to one hour of listening time with ANC on. It’s a high-end product from Google with great audio technology inside, hence highly recommended.

KEY FEATURES

Driver type: Dynamic

Headphone driver units: 11mm

Bluetooth version and range: 5, 10 metres

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990

WHAT’S HOT

Comfortable design, great sound, strong battery

WHAT’S NOT

Steep price tag

You might also be interested in: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Bose Sport 805746-0010 Earbuds, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2