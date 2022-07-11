Google Pixel Buds Pro India launch confirmed; pre-orders start July 21

Google Pixel Buds Pro launch in India has been confirmed. Interestingly, the Pixel Buds Pro, which are essentially Google’s answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro, will be available for pre-orders in India at the same time as global markets, starting July 21 with general availability from July 28. Though not explicitly mentioned, you should be able to buy them from Flipkart. Google Pixel Buds Pro price in India remains a mystery for now.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro India launch announcement has come in response to a user query on Facebook. As per the Made by Google official handle, “pre-order [for Pixel Buds Pro] opens on July 21 and will be available on July 28, 2022 in United States (US), Canada (CA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia (AU), Singapore (SG), India (IN), Japan (JP), Taiwan (TW), Ireland (IE), Germany (DE), France (FR), Italy (IT), and Spain (ES).”

PIXEL BUDS PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Pixel Buds Pro pack custom designed hardware and smart sensors and algorithms that would allow them to automatically adjust both the fit and sound output. They come with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you need to be aware of your surroundings. Fast Pair and Volume EQ, features we’ve seen on the original Pixel Buds, are available as well.

Like the AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro can intelligently switch between commonly used Android devices without requiring you to get inside your Bluetooth settings. Spatial audio head tracking will be available, too, but sometime later in the year. Rounding off the package are hands-free Google Assistant and Bluetooth multipoint support. The buds themselves are IPX4 rated. The charging case is only IPX2, though.

The Pixel Buds Pro are rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC on while turning it off, can stretch it by another four hours. Google claims they can reach up to seven hours of continuous listening with active noise cancellation enabled and 11 when it’s switched off. Wireless charging is available.

Google Pixel Buds Pro will retail globally at $199.99. Their India pricing is yet to be revealed.

Made by Google official handle has confirmed Pixel Buds Pro India launch.

The move is interesting because Google did not reveal any plans to launch the Pixel Buds Pro in India at the time of their global reveal at I/O 2022. It did confirm that the Pixel 6a, which was launched alongside, would be coming to India later this year. There is no word on Pixel 6a at the time of writing, but it is also scheduled to go on pre-order globally starting July 21. It won’t be surprising if the Pixel 6a arrives in India, along the same time. Stay tuned for more.