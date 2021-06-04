Google Pixel Buds A-Series ‘affordable’ TWS earbuds launched: Check price, features

On the other hand, features like wireless charging support, swiping controls to alter volume levels and Attention Alerts are missing from the new product.

Google has launched new affordable truly wireless (TWS) earbuds called the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The product, whose launch had been rumoured earlier on various platforms, is an affordable version of the Pixel Buds earbuds that Google had introduced in the year 2019 and launched into the market last year. Despite being built on the premise of affordability, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series have a lot in common with the Pixel Buds with almost the equivalent finesse.

Take for instance, the 12mm dynamic drivers which were equipped with the Google Pixel Buds earbuds and now have been retained in the new Google Pixel Buds A-Series. The company has also claimed that the new product also has the capability to deliver upto 24 hours of listening time in one charge. Considering the price difference between the two products, there are areas where Google had to make some changes. Let’s see what has remained the same and what has changed between the two products.

Apart from the same 12mm dynamic speaker drivers which seemingly provide clear, natural and fine quality sound, the company has also incorporated the product with the IPX4-rated sweat- and water-resistant build. The earbuds have also been equipped with the beamforming microphones which helps people focus on their own voice during a call or meeting if there is too much noise outside. The simple “Hey Google!” will also enable the functioning of Google Assistant pretty seamlessly.

On the other hand, features like wireless charging support, swiping controls to alter volume levels and Attention Alerts are missing from the new product. This way the company has managed to provide most features in the new product similar to the Pixel Buds earbuds.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series price

The product will be sold at a price of $99 which is roughly Rs 7,200. The earbuds for now will be available in two different shades namely Clearly White and Dark Olive. So far the launch date of the earbuds in India is concerned, the product has only been made available for pre-orders in US and Canada and there are no details as to when the product will be launched in the Indian market.