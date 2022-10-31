Google Pixel 7a expected to get big camera upgrades, wireless charging port with 5W speed and more: Report

Google is reportedly working on expanding the Pixel 7 series. The smartphone is currently codenamed ‘Lynx’ and will most likely be called Google Pixel 7a. The upcoming device will be affordable and is said to debut in 2023.



Google Pixel 7a: Rumoured Features, specs



A 9to5 Google report states that Pixel 7a could receive a major upgrade over its predecessor. The phone is said to get a triple rear camera which will comprise of a 50 MP sensor, 64 MP telephoto sensor, and 13 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. As per the report, the upcoming Google smartphone could be powered by the company’s own Google Tensor G2 chipset that were also seen in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.



Additionally, the phone is expected to come with wireless charging capability with 5W charging speed support. The phone is said to pack in a “P9222” chip which is a wireless power receiver.

The official date for the launch of the rumoured smartphone has not been decided yet.

Furthermore, if the rumours are to be believed then Pixel 7a could be the first phone from Google to sport a ceramic body. This if turns out to be true will be a major move for the Pixel A series as so far it has seen mostly plastic, glass and metal-built phones.



Google recently launched the Pixel 7 series which includes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The duo comes with the Tensor G2 chipset in India. The smartphones were launched at starting price of Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively.



The Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual camera while the Pro model comes with a triple rear camera setup. Both smartphones went on sale on October 13 on Flipkart and were sold out within seconds.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro users complain of network reception issues