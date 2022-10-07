Google Pixel 7 Pro versus Pixel 7: Specs, features, prices in India compared

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have officially arrived in India alongside global markets. This is a first for Google in years. Both phones are largely similar to their predecessors, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The big new difference is the underlying chipset. Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s second-generation Tensor— Tensor G2— chip which brings a slew of AI/ML and camera upgrades in this year’s flagship Pixel phones.

If you’re wondering what are some of the major differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, worry not, because we have that covered for you, right here.

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to give you an insight into how the two Pixel phones stack up against each other.

Design, build: Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both, come with a glass back. This is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Pixel 7 has a matte aluminium frame while Pixel 7 Pro uses a polished aluminium frame— Google says this is made of 100 percent recycled content. Pixel 7 Pro colour options include Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel. Pixel 7 comes in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass.

Display: Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440p resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz (lowest being 10Hz). It can peak 1500 nits, Google says. Pixel 7 has a smaller 6.3-inch AMOLED (non-LTPO) screen with 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It can pull up to 1400 nits. Both phones support HDR playback (up to 1000 nits) and come with hole punch cutouts at the centre. There is Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint reader and face unlock.

Chipset: Both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s second-generation Tensor chip, or Tensor G2.

RAM, storage: Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM by default, while Pixel 7 comes with 8GB of RAM. Pixel 7 Pro comes in three storage configurations— 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pixel 7 comes in 128GB and 256GB options. There is no expandable storage. In India, Google is launching the Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel 7 will be sold in India in 8GB/128GB configuration.

Software: Both phones run Android 13 and are guaranteed to get up to 5 years of security and 3 major OS updates.

Rear cameras: Pixel 7 Pro comes with three cameras on the back which is a combination of 50MP main (f/1.85) sensor with wide-angle lens with optical and electronic image stabilisation, 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8-degrees) with autofocus, and another 48MP telephoto for a claimed 5x optical and up to 30x “super res” zoom capabilities. Pixel 7 has dual rear cameras with the same 50MP and 12MP setup as the Pixel 7 Pro. There is no dedicated telephoto in the Pixel 7.

Front camera: Both phones come with a 10.8MP selfie shooter with a fixed focus lens.

Battery capacity, charging: Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery while Pixel 7 has a 4,355mAh battery. Both phones support 30W fast wired and wireless charging.

Prices in India: Google has launched the Pixel 7 in India at a price of Rs 59,999 (8GB/128GB). Pixel 7 Pro will set you back by Rs 84,999 (12GB/128GB).

