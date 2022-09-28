Google Pixel 7 Pro design, colour options revealed in new video

Google is all set to unveil the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones on October 6. Alongside the company will also take the wraps off from the first-ever smartwatch – Google Pixel Watch. The company recently released a video showcasing the design and colour of the upcoming watch and now a new video gives us a clearer picture of the new Pixel smartphone.

While there is already a lot revealed about the phones since Google first teased them at the Google I/O 2022, the new video showcases

The new video gives a closer look at the phone with several details in focus like a premium camera visor, a more polished and sharp design and a hint of curved display edges. Google states in the video description that the Pixel 7 Pro is one of its most refined designs so far, with the device being crafted from polished aluminium. As far as the colours go, the Pro model will be offered in three colors: Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. The company has confirmed these colours on it website as well. The Pixel 7 will reportedly come in Snow, Lemongrass and Obsidian colour shades.

Google on its official website has revealed that the smartphones will come with features like the G2 Tensor chipset. This chipset will be an upgrade to what was present in the predecessor models- Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6a. There are talks that there may not be many major changes between Google Pixel 6 and 7 series.

If rumours are to be believed, Google Pixel 7 is most likely to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed that the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone might come with 12GB of RAM and run Android 13 out of the box. The good news is that Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones will be available in the Indian market for the first time since 2018. The last smartphone to launch in India was the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL.

