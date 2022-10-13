Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro: Top 5 features you must know

Google unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. The Google Pixel 7 comes in three colour options – Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro comes in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel. The Pixel 7’s price in India is set at Rs 59,999 (8GB/128GB) whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 (12GB/128GB). Both the Google Pixel phones come with Android 13 out of the box – featuring stock and bloatware free version of Android. Buying a phone is a personal choice, but we’ve pointed out five things which you must know:

Tensor G2 chipset

Both the Pixel devices – Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro come with second gen Tensor chipset, aka Tensor G2. It enables several functionalities including new camera features on these devices. It is claimed to be 60% faster and 20% more efficient than its predecessor – original Tensor— at AI/ML tasks.

Camera

Pixel phones have been great at cameras regardless of what model you are talking about. Speaking of the latest capabilities, Pixel 7 Pro comes with 30x Zoom with the help of its 48MP telephoto lens.

The cinematic blur gives you an Apple-like cinematic mode experience and the mega news is that it is available on both the standard and Pro version. Furthermore, the 30x super res zoom is a first-time feature on any Pixel phone yet. The front camera remains the same on both the Pixel phones.

Stock Android

Google’s Pixel phones receive software updates and the most recent Android releases first. Additionally, Google pushes feature drops as well. As part of the initiative, Google releases new features for the Pixel phones in addition to the regular upgrades to the Android operating system. Therefore, if you purchase the Pixel 7, you should anticipate receiving intriguing new features every three months. On the Pixel 7 series, Google also guarantees five years of security upgrades.

Face Unlock

Face unlock isn’t a new thing for Pixel phones. Pixel phones had the Face Unlock feature for a long time until California’s tech giant decided to pull it off after the Pixel 4. The feature makes a comeback on the latest Pixel phones. You also get an in-screen fingerprint reader in these phones additionally.

Design

Both the Pixel phones – Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a premium design. While Pixel 7 Pro flaunts a glossy frame, the Pixel 7 keeps it subtle with matte, though both are using metal. The back is made of glass. You also get IP68 dust and water resistance in both phones.

