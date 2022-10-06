Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India, pre-order details, offers, and everything else you need to know

Google, today, launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India alongside global markets. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro build on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from last year and come rocking Google’s second-gen Tensor chipset, or Google Tensor G2, which brings a slew of updates to both these devices. Google is calling them the “most secure and private Pixel phones yet compared to previously launched Pixel phones”.

We will of course be testing these claims in the coming days to find how big of an upgrade Google’s fresh batch of Pixel phones are exactly bringing to the table and whether you should buy them or not. But if history is anything to go by, Google has priced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro well in India. A flagship Pixel has always been an odd rarity in the Indian market, so Google choosing to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the country is big and exciting news, anyway. So, clearly, there’s lots to talk about.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch is here with WearOS 3.5, Fitbit integration, but you can’t buy it in India

We’ve covered the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launch and specs in depth already so be sure to check on our full coverage here.

Here we’ll give you a quick look at Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in India, pre-order and availability details, offers and more.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro prices in India

Pixel 7 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 59,999. Pixel 7 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 84,999.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India pre-order details

You can pre-order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro starting today itself, October 6.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India sale date

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will go on sale in India starting from October 13.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro availability

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available for buying from Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro launch offers

Google says it will offer Pixel 7 with Rs 6,000 cashback and Pixel 7 Pro with Rs 8,500 cashback for a limited period. Flipkart, too, will provide its own platform-specific offers (Pixel 7, for instance, is listed at an effective price of Rs 49,999 with bank discounts there at the time of writing).