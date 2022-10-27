Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro users complain of network reception issues

Google Pixel 6 had connectivity problems for some of its users and now it seems that the latest flagships Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 phones are also facing similar problems. Several Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users are having network reception problems with their new Pixel phones.

Android Authority conducted a poll to know the experience of Pixel 7 users and found that a miniscule portion but indeed a section of user were facing network issues with their new Pixel phone.

One of the Pixel 7 users commented that his phone keeps losing signal several times in a minute. “It’s definitely my device only, because my wife’s P7P has no issues on the same network and plan. Thankfully, Google is already shipping a warranty replacement to me, but I was surprised. This is the first time I’ve had a problem with Google hardware, and I’ve been an enthusiast since the Nexus S.”

Another user going by the name Asier has commented that his Pixel 7 loses connectivity every now and then and takes very long time to reconnect.

Several users have also taken in to Reddit to report about the issue. “I have a pixel 7 on a mint mobile sim, My observations so far: starts up great in 5g, then after 10-15 minutes drops down to no network or very low with H+ or E !!! Mint mobile is not at fault sine my old pixel 4a works fine in lte and a friends iphone is working great on 5g. Anyone else seeing this? The phone is all upto date,” a user wrote on the forum.

Google launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro earlier this month at its Made by Google event. The new flagships are powered by Google Tensor G2 processor. Pixel 7 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and fits in a dual back camera setup. It is backed by a 4270mAh battery. Its India price starts at Rs 59,999. The 7 Pro has a slightly bigger screen size of 6.70-inch and packs a triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera; a 48-megapixel camera, and a 12-megapixel camera on the rear. The India price starts at Rs 84,999.