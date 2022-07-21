Google Pixel 6a price in India is Rs 43,999 but you can get it with Rs 10,000 discount, here’s how

Google Pixel 6a price in India and availability details have been announced. The Pixel 6a is available for pre-order starting today, July 21, from Flipkart. It will be ready to ship and more broadly available on sake from July 28. The sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Pixel 6a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India. But you can get it with up to Rs 10,000 discount (or less) for a limited period.

HOW TO GET PIXEL 6A WITH RS 6,000 DISCOUNT?

Google has announced a couple of offers to kick off Pixel 6a launch in India to sweeten the deal for potential buyers. Axis Bank card users will be eligible to get Rs 4,000 instant discount on buying the Pixel 6a. Existing Pixel users (also Nexus 6 and Nexus 6p users) can get an additional Rs 6,000 off as an exchange bonus. Remember, this is the amount that’s guaranteed and is in addition to the exchange surplus that Flipkart will give you. Say for instance you’re exchanging a Pixel 3, you’ll get a total exchange value of Rs 12,500.

Google will also offer Rs 6,000 exchange bonus on other select smartphones so be sure to check that out. Regardless of the smartphone you have, you will be eligible to get Rs 2,000 off on exchange at least, Google has confirmed.

Elsewhere, the second-generation Nest Hub, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 can be availed at a price of Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a.

You can read more about the Pixel 6a, its specs, features and more here.