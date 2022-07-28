Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds now on sale in India: Check prices, full specs

Google Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are now officially available in India. Google had announced the two devices at I/O 2022 in May. While Pixel 6a is the most affordable Pixel phone that Google makes at the time of writing, Pixel Buds Pro are its answer to Apple’s AirPods Pro. Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999. Pixel Buds Pro will set you back by Rs 19,990 in India.

PIXEL 6A, PIXEL BUDS PRO PRICES IN INDIA

Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999 for the sole version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. For a limited period, Google will offer an instant discount of Rs 4,000 to Axis Bank Card users and up to Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any existing Pixel phone and other select smartphone models (Rs 2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone).

Additionally, the Nest Hub Gen 2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 can be availed at a price of Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a.

Pixel Buds Pro price in India is set at Rs 19,990.

Both Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro will go on sale starting today, July 28, from Flipkart.

PIXEL 6A SPECS, FEATURES

Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There is a hole punch cut-out at the centre housing an 8MP camera and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Biometrics are handled by an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a has Google’s Tensor chip. You get 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage in this phone. This is not expandable. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 and will be “among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.” It is confirmed to get up to five years of security updates.

On the back, the Pixel 6a has dual cameras— a 12.2 MP main (f1.7 dual-pixel with optical image stabilisation) and another 12MP ultrawide.

The Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Rounding off the package are stereo speakers, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Pixel 6a will be available in two colours– charcoal and chalk.

PIXEL BUDS PRO SPECS, FEATURES

Pixel Buds Pro with active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. Fast Pair and Volume EQ features are available as well. Like the AirPods Pro, the Pixel Buds Pro can intelligently switch between commonly used Android devices without requiring you to get inside your Bluetooth settings. Spatial audio head tracking will be available sometime later this year. Rounding off the package are hands-free Google Assistant and Bluetooth multipoint support. The buds themselves are IPX4 rated. The charging case is only IPX2.

The Pixel Buds Pro are rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback with ANC on while turning it off, can stretch it by another four hours. Wireless charging is available. They will come in single white colourway.