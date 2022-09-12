Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1 under Rs 30,000 on Flipkart: Check details

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is all set to kick off soon, possibly by the end of this month. Ahead of the sale, it has been confirmed that Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1 will be getting their first big price cut during the sale event. With the discount, both the smartphones will be available at under Rs 30,000. Full details about how to get those deals haven’t been announced but we expect it to include bank offers and exchange discounts. Flipkart will also offer huge discounts on other smartphones, tablets, audio accessories, smart TVs and more during Big Billion Days sale.



Flipkart’s competitor Amazon will also be hosting its huge sale starting September 23.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A PRICE CUT

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will bring down the price of the Google Pixel 6a. As per the listing, the smartphone will be available for Rs 27,699 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 43,999. This means that customers will avail a discount of up to Rs 16,300. At the moment, only this much information is available.



Flipkart has partnered with several banks including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank which will provide buyers with up to a 10 percent discount on purchase. Customers who make payments through Paytm will also get cashback.



NOTHING PHONE 1 PRICE CUT

Nothing Phone 1 will also be available at an effective price of Rs 28,999 (8GB/128GB) during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Currently, the smartphone is available at Rs 33,999. This is a discount of Rs 5,000. It seems clear the discount will be available only on bank cards.



Flipkart is also offering its customers with up to Rs 20,000 for exchange offer. The value of your old phone will naturally depend on its condition. Stay tuned for more details.

