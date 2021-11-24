Google Pixel 6a may get Tensor SoC, 12.2-megapixel Sony primary rear sensor: Report

The Pixel 6a is like to be powered by the same Tensor SoC as the recently launched Google Pixel 6.

Google is rumoured to be developing the Pixel 6a — a new mid-range smartphone — and a fresh report now suggests some key specifications for the upcoming device.

The Pixel 6a is like to be powered by the same Tensor SoC as the recently launched Google Pixel 6. The report also mentioned that the rear camera module could get the Google Pixel 6 design treatment, as seen from renders shared earlier this week. Google Pixel 6a will succeed the Google Pixel 5a 5G and the company could launch it in India.

A 9to5Google report, the upcoming mid-range smartphone will be powered by the Google Tensor GS101 SoC, the same chipset found on the Google Pixel 6. It has been rumoured that the smartphone will get flagship features such as Google Assistant voice typing, on-device translations, and Live HDR.

The dual rear camera setup will get a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor that Google has employed in every smartphone from the Pixel 3 to the Pixel 5a 5G.

If true, it will mark a departure from Pixel a-series’ long-time trend. All Pixel a-series smartphones, beginning with the Pixel 3a, have features camera sensor from their respective flagship series. Google’s prowess in photography comes from compensating through machine learning with features such as Super Res Zoom.

A 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor will accompany the primary sensor. The Sony IMX386 sensor is speculated to double as the ultra-wide-angle sensor. The Google Pixel 6a is also in line for the same 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for its selfie camera.

Another report earlier this week shared renders of the upcoming smartphone that showed a central hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.2-inch display. The report also said that Google’s new mid-ranger is expected to give the 3.5mm headphone jack a miss.