Google Pixel 6 series cameras leak in full glory ahead of October 19 launch

Leaks from a marketing website appear to confirm that the Pixel 6’s camera will have the new Magic Eraser feature. The new smartphones from Google are also likely to get five years of Android security updates.
As per Evan Blass, who has reliably revealed several such leaks, the website of Carphone Warehouse showed visuals of marketing materials for Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Carphone Warehouse has since taken down the images from its website.
Screenshots from the visual describe the Magic Eraser, which will be linked to Google Photos: “Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars.”
Many of the leaks attributed to the latest visual have already been confirmed — there will be a 50MP main sensor in the Pixel 6 camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens, while the Pixel 6 Pro will come with an additional 48MP telephoto lens. The fine print from the leaked visuals also references Android security updates for a five- year period from when the device first becomes available on the US version of Google Store. The San Francisco-based tech giant also upped its trolling game, poking fun at Apple following the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Tweeting from a ‘dead’ Nexus account after the phone’s launch, Google simply said: “I’d wait for #Pixel6.”
The fine print from the leaked visuals also references Android security updates for a five- year period from when the device first becomes available on the US version of Google Store.Google did beat some of the leaks this year by announcing many details about the upcoming devices early, including hinting at a Tensor processor. The company will hold its autumn hardware event on October 19, where it will introduce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
The San Francisco-based tech giant also upped its trolling game, poking fun at Apple following the launch of the iPhone 13 series. Tweeting from a ‘dead’ Nexus account after the phone’s launch, Google simply said: “I’d wait for #Pixel6.”The new Pixel devices are expected to have a punch-hole design and in-display fingerprint sensor. They will also have a dual-tone rear panel.
