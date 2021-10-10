Google Pixel 6 series cameras leak in full glory ahead of October 19 launch

The new Pixel devices are expected to have a punch-hole design and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Leaks from a marketing website appear to confirm that the Pixel 6’s camera will have the new Magic Eraser feature. The new smartphones from Google are also likely to get five years of Android security updates.

As per Evan Blass, who has reliably revealed several such leaks, the website of Carphone Warehouse showed visuals of marketing materials for Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Carphone Warehouse has since taken down the images from its website.

Screenshots from the visual describe the Magic Eraser, which will be linked to Google Photos: “Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars.”