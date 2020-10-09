Google Pixel 4a launched in India; takes on iPhone SE and OnePlus Nord at a special price of Rs 29,999

Pixel 4a India price is Rs 31,999 but it will sell for Rs 29,999 for a limited period.

Google has officially launched the Pixel 4a and Nest Audio in India. Pixel 4a India price is Rs 31,999 while the Nest Audio will retail at a price of Rs 7,999. For a limited period however, Google will be selling the Pixel 4a and Nest Audio in India at special launch price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 6,999, respectively. Both the products will go on sale for the first time on October 16, during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day promotional event.

Google says Nest Audio will also be available from retail outlets across the country at Reliance Retail and Tata Cliq soon. Pixel 4a will continue to be sold from Flipkart.

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a has been a long time coming. Google had launched the Pixel 4a back in August (and it has been selling in the US since August 20) while India availability was set for some time in October. Earlier this month the official “Made by Google” handle had confirmed that the “Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.” As it turns out, Pixel 4a is launching a day earlier which should come as good news for fans waiting patiently for the phone to launch in India.

Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a that Google is launching in India is 4G-only and not the 5G version that was announced recently. As expected, cameras will be its main highlight. It comes with a single 12MP dual-pixel main camera (Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.7 aperture) with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization and Google’s hallmark software chops. On the front, it has an 8MP camera.

Elsewhere, it has a 5.81-inch OLED display with 1080p+ resolution and punch hole cut-out, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable), and Android 10 software to boot. The phone has a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Pixel 4a also comes with stereo speakers and retains the headphone jack. Its body is made of plastic and there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

In India, the Pixel 4a will compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord and iPhone SE (2020).

Nest Audio

Nest Audio is coming to India relatively sooner. The new smart speaker from Google slots between the Nest Mini and Nest Max, replacing the original Google Home from 2016 and taking on Amazon’s newly launched ball-shaped Echo.

It has a fresh new design that is rectangular and comes with rounded edges. Google is using the same “sustainable” fabric here that it first used in the Nest Mini while the enclosure is said to be made from 70% recycled plastic. In India, Nest Audio will be available in Chalk and Charcoal colourways only.

Nest Audio

Google says the Nest Audio is 75% louder with 50% stronger bass compared to the Google Home. It has a 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer. It can adapt to your ambience. You can also pair multiple Nest Audio speakers for a stereo effect.

Also Read Google announces Nest Audio smart speaker to take on the Amazon Echo and it’s coming to India later this month