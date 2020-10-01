Google Pixel 4a is finally coming to India on October 17

Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The original Pixel 4a is finally coming to India on October 17. You must not confuse this with the Pixel 4a 5G which was launched late last night since that’s not coming to India at all. Regardless, those waiting patiently for Google to release its “affordable” next-generation Pixel in India can breathe a sigh of relief now. For some context Google had launched the Pixel 4a back in August (and it has been selling in the US since August 20) while India availability was set for some time in October.

Also Read Google launches Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, dual cameras and 5G support

In response to a query on Twitter regarding its India ETA, the official “Made by Google” handle has confirmed that the “Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.” The response wasn’t accompanied by any pricing specifics which seems to suggest that Google is yet to finalize this crucial detail. Google had said in August that it will announce the India price of the Pixel 4a closer to launch. In the US, the Pixel 4a currently sells for $349 (roughly Rs 25,700) but in India you can expect it to cost anywhere above Rs 30,000. Basically, the Pixel 4a will be Google’s answer to phones like the iPhone SE 2020 and the OnePlus Nord.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

In India you can expect it to cost anywhere above Rs 30,000.

Its big highlight will of course be its camera credentials. The Pixel 4a has the same 12MP dual-pixel main camera (Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.7 aperture) with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization as the Pixel 4 – this is also the same main camera used in the newly launched Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a has a single camera only though unlike its 5G version that packs an additional 16MP ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has the same 8MP camera as the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

As is usually the case, hardware and megapixels really don’t tell the complete story in the case of a Pixel phone. It is the software that makes all the difference and something similar will be expected from the Pixel 4a as well.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch OLED display with 1080p+ resolution and punch hole cut-out, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable), and Android 10 software to boot. The phone is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Pixel 4a also comes with stereo speakers and retains the headphone jack. Its body is made of plastic and there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone will be available in Just Black colourway.