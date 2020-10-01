Google had launched the Pixel 4a back in August (and it has been selling in the US since August 20) while India availability was set for some time in October.
  • MORE MARKET STATS

Google Pixel 4a is finally coming to India on October 17

By: |
October 1, 2020 9:24 AM

You must not confuse this with the Pixel 4a 5G which was launched late last night since that's not coming to India at all.

Pixel 4aPixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The original Pixel 4a is finally coming to India on October 17. You must not confuse this with the Pixel 4a 5G which was launched late last night since that’s not coming to India at all. Regardless, those waiting patiently for Google to release its “affordable” next-generation Pixel in India can breathe a sigh of relief now. For some context Google had launched the Pixel 4a back in August (and it has been selling in the US since August 20) while India availability was set for some time in October.

Also Read Google launches Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, dual cameras and 5G support

In response to a query on Twitter regarding its India ETA, the official “Made by Google” handle has confirmed that the “Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.” The response wasn’t accompanied by any pricing specifics which seems to suggest that Google is yet to finalize this crucial detail. Google had said in August that it will announce the India price of the Pixel 4a closer to launch. In the US, the Pixel 4a currently sells for $349 (roughly Rs 25,700) but in India you can expect it to cost anywhere above Rs 30,000. Basically, the Pixel 4a will be Google’s answer to phones like the iPhone SE 2020 and the OnePlus Nord.

Related News

Pixel 4aIn India you can expect it to cost anywhere above Rs 30,000.

Its big highlight will of course be its camera credentials. The Pixel 4a has the same 12MP dual-pixel main camera (Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.7 aperture) with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization as the Pixel 4 – this is also the same main camera used in the newly launched Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a has a single camera only though unlike its 5G version that packs an additional 16MP ultra wide-angle camera. On the front, it has the same 8MP camera as the Pixel 4, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a.

As is usually the case, hardware and megapixels really don’t tell the complete story in the case of a Pixel phone. It is the software that makes all the difference and something similar will be expected from the Pixel 4a as well.

Also Read Google Pixel 4a launched with possibly best-in-class camera but you can’t buy it in India until October

Elsewhere, the Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch OLED display with 1080p+ resolution and punch hole cut-out, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable), and Android 10 software to boot. The phone is backed by a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Pixel 4a also comes with stereo speakers and retains the headphone jack. Its body is made of plastic and there’s a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The phone will be available in Just Black colourway.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google Pixel 4a is finally coming to India on October 17
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1A new way to play: Digital innovations on court, and at home
2Google launches Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, dual cameras and 5G support
3Chromecast 2020 updates include a voice remote and all-new Google TV software