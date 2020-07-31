Google Pixel 4a finally launching on August 3, will likely take on OnePlus Nord in India

Google Pixel 3a

Google is finally ready to launch its so-called “budget” Pixel phone, aka Pixel 4a, on August 3. This would have happened in May at Google I/O if coronavirus had not played spoilsport. That said, it has taken Google a lot longer to launch the Pixel 4a than one would have expected, but as they say, better late than never.

The Pixel 4a is an important phone for Google because of the product’s reach. This is the “Google” phone that is expected to come to India, after its more high-end and more expensive Pixel 4 sibling failed to make the cut because of its one-of-its-kind “Soli” radar system, a technology that is banned for commercial use in the world’s second largest smartphone market.

In India, the Pixel 4a will likely take on the recently launched OnePlus Nord, a phone that has been called by some reviewers as the phone that Google should have made. It will be interesting to see if the Pixel 4a will be up for the challenge. Also, it will be interesting to see if Google will be willing to price it as aggressively. Last year’s Pixel 3a was launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999. Of course, it was also accompanied by a larger Pixel 3a XL that cost Rs 44,999 in India. A Google Pixel 4a XL isn’t happening this year, according to multiple reports.

Google has taken a rather unconventional route to tease the Pixel 4a launch by placing hidden cues on its online store based on “lorem ipsum.” Solving the puzzle reveals the launch date and the product tagline, which is “Just what you’ve been waiting for.” Digging a bit deeper also suggests that the Pixel 4a will have high-quality cameras (which is expected) and a long-lasting battery (which is interesting for a Pixel phone). Watch this space for our full coverage on the Google Pixel 4a in the days to come.