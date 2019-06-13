Lo and behold: This is the official Google Pixel 4

Moving ahead of all the previous, upcoming, and imminent last-minute leaks, Google has officially posted the official look of the Pixel 4. In a surprise and rare move, the Pixel team confirmed the existence of Pixel 4 along with a design that incorporates the rear cameras in a manner uncannily similar to the iPhone XI renders we have been witnessing for quite some time. For the first time, Google has gone far too ahead by officially confirming the Pixel 4 – something leaksters might not approve of as everything has clearly been given away.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Made By Google nodded to the existence of Google Pixel 4 by attaching the first official render that shows what the next Android flagship looks like. Considering this is coming from the horse’s mouth, there will likely be no changes to the design of Pixel 4 as and when it launches in October this year. There have been a multitude of leaks and rumours speculating the specifications and design of the handset – a few of them alluding to exactly what Google has tipped off.

The image shows a squarish camera bump housing two sensors, an LED flash, and a typical assistive sensor for the cameras. The look of the camera is odd, much like what is thrown off by the leaks and renders for the next-generation of iPhone models that will be launched at Apple’s September event. There is a Google logo at the back that is draped in a greyish finish. There is also a white button on the side, which refutes the speculations, as pointed out in some early leaks, that Pixel 4 will be buttonless.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait ’til you see what it can do. #Pixel4 pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) June 12, 2019

One thing that’s surprising is the lack of a fingerprint sensor at the back, hinting at the fact that the company is relying on facial scanning for the first time on Pixel phones or it could just go for the in-display fingerprint sensor – we don’t know what it is going to be as of yet. There is a also a USB-C port at the bottom and volume rocker on the side.

The move sent the tech world into a frenzy, not because it is a leak for an upcoming flagship but the fact that Google chose to prematurely tip off the media and Pixel fans with the official image. While Google has not responded to multiple media requests asking it the reason behind such a move, it can very well be guessed in light of how big mobile companies treat the hype before they announce their hardware at a marked event. But this could set a precedent for the industry that Samsung and Apple might follow.

Google is making a point here that Pixel 4 is not a ripoff of iPhone XI. All the leaks on iPhone XI show off a similar camera bump but those are just speculations. Google going ahead with official renders would silence the critics accusing the company of copying Apple, because the Pixel event is held after the new iPhone models have been launched. But honestly, the camera bump is also similar to that of Huawei Mate 20 Pro in a certain way.

Separately, OnLeaks dropped a massive leak of Pixel 4 when it shared full renders of the device. The images are in line with Google’s version, except they make certain elements clearer. According to Pricebaba.com, which collaboratively published the said renders, the display is said to retain the notch from the Pixel 3 XL. This could mean that Google is not choosing to implement those camera workarounds, such as the punch-hole, motorised slider, flip camera, and ‘shark fin’ camera.

Specifications wise, Google Pixel 4 will be top-notch – a Snapdragon 855 processor is expected in addition to OLED display and other top-of-the-line internals. Besides, according to a report, Google is finally integrating its Project Soli into the Pixel 4 range. Project Soli, essentially, opens up new ways to how users can interact with the device with just finger gestures above it. In any case, things are likely to become clearer over time as the Pixel 4 series will launch in October.