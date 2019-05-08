Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched in India at I/O 2019: Price, specs, and more

At the I/O 2019, Google released the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones after the Internet nearly gave everything away in a round-up of rumours and leaks. The new Pixel family members take the baton to target the upper mid-range market that has lately been seeing the uprise of OnePlus and Samsung in India. Google has so far focused at the high-end of the price spectrum but, like Apple and Samsung, it has realised the key to sustenance in the market.

Google has priced the Pixel 3a at Rs 39,999 and Pixel 3a XL at Rs 44,999 for the lonesome 64GB storage variants each. The Pixel 3a phones will be sold on Flipkart the registration for which starts May 8. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come in Just Black, Clearly White, and Purple-ish colours. The sale begins May 15 in India.

In the US, the Pixel 3a will be available at a starting price of $399, which is way cheaper than the India pricing and quite opposite what OnePlus phones sell for. India is a crucial market for Google, especially when Android phones outsell iPhones. Pixel is yet to make a dent in the market that is jam packed by the likes of OnePlus, Samsung, and now Xiaomi and Realme that are undercutting the word flagship with their smartphones.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come with many common specifications except for the display, battery, and the size. The Pixel 3a gets a 5.6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) gOLED display without a notch but a wide, very wide chin at both the ends. The Pixel 3a XL, on the other hand, sports a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) gOLED display with the same chin design. The displays on both the Pixel 3a devices are protected by Dragon Tail glasses, instead of Corning Gorilla Glass. The display has ‘True black level’, which is justified given the gOLED display. Google claims the display can produce 16 million colours in full 24-bit depth.

Talking about the battery, the Pixel 3a has a 3000mAh battery that supports fast charging. Google claims the Pixel 3a can deliver up to 13 days of standby time on LTE network. The Pixel 3a XL, however, has a bigger battery with 3700mAh capacity and a standby time of 18 days on LTE. The Pixel 3a weighs 147 grams and measures 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm while the Pixel 3a XL has a weight of 167 grams and dimensions at 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm.

Now coming to the similarities, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which we have seen on the mid-range phones. At its price, this seems like an underwhelming processor but we hold our opinion till our review is out. There is 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal memory on both the phones, which is not expandable. There is a 12.2-megapixel f/1.8 Dual Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor mounted at the back of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. It comes with both autofocus and PDAF, along with OIS and EIS. For selfies, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. The camera app on the Pixel 3a devices come with all the standard features such as Night Sight, Top Shot, Super Res, among others. Google is touting the computational photography on Pixel 3a cameras that doesn’t need any hardware additions like other OEMs.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL come with a 3.5mm headphone jack that was killed after the first-generation Pixel phones. Pixel 3a is also getting the AR Mode in Google Maps as an early preview. For now, Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL run Android Pie but Android Q will be rolling out this summer.