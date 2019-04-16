Google’s answer to OnePlus phones, Pixel 3a could launch on May 7; Avengers Endgame Playmoji launched

Google may be planning to launch the awaited Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on May 7. The Google Store website in the US has been updated with a new page that says “something big is coming to the Pixel universe”, which strongly hints at the first-time summer announcement dedicated for hardware. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be Google’s take on iPhone XR and Galaxy S10e. Google is also releasing new Playmoji stickers in the build-up to the Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame that’s releasing on April 26 in India.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which were earlier dubbed Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL, have been anticipated to launch before the annual Pixel event held in October. The timeline for their launch was not clear but speculations were rife that Google may introduce its answer to Apple’s iPhone XR and Samsung’s Galaxy 10e sometime in the summer. Apple and Samsung have already devised a strategy to attract buyers with a constrained budget to go for flagship devices albeit losing out on some features.

Not only the new Pixel 3a models, which are reported to be priced starting at 649 Canadian dollars (roughly Rs 34,000), will bring Google closer to the budget flagship segment that is currently reigned by OnePlus, but they also will cement the company’s product lineup that has seen dismal sales in the past owing to hardware complications. Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, despite receiving rave reviews for their camera skills, could not offer more than rivals iPhone XS and Galaxy Note 9.

The “Help is on the way” banner on the dedicated webpage on Google Store website tells the partnership between Google and Marvel to introduce Playmoji stickers based on Avengers characters. The concluding movie to the Phase Three, Avengers: Endgame is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 26. The grand closure to the Phase Three also marks the last cameo of Stan Lee in a Marvel movie.

Coming back to Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been leaked quite too often. The leaked images have shown both the phones in entirety. Not only the size but the internals are also speculated to be watered down on the Pixel 3a phones. Reports have suggested the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL phones will come with Android Q running out of the box. This is a slight detour from Google’s traditional way of launching a new Android version with new Pixel phones in October.

Google I/O 2019 is also scheduled to begin on May 7, which could mean the announcement of Pixel 3a phones but nothing is certain as of now.