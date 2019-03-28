Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price leaked: Will Google be able to boot OnePlus out of its fort?

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL could be launched ‘soon’

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been leaked in a fresh report that claims to reveal the pricing. Besides it also corroborates that Google’s mid-tier phones will indeed be called Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, as opposed to Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite that was previously speculated. According to WinFuture.de, the Pixel 3a series could be priced starting at 450 euros, which is approximately Rs 37,000. If this pricing is anything to go by, Google could be intercepting OnePlus’s stronghold.

Google is not a much-celebrated brand when it comes to its smartphones that are seldom overshadowed by either the status symbol iPhone carries or the ‘value for money’ proposition Samsung and OnePlus phones offer. Its last year’s smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – got rave reviews (including ours) but couldn’t sell as much as the rivals. The Mountain View-based company, therefore, began working on trimmed-down versions of Pixel phones, which it particularly is targeting at markets like India, as per speculations.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL could be available only in 64GB storage models in Europe, the report says citing some European retailers. It is not clear whether these storage options will change in India and elsewhere, but it does match up with the base model of OnePlus’s latest smartphone in terms of pricing. WinFuture says the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will arrive “soon” without specifying the exact timeline.

Not just the pricing, the report even mentions that the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available in three colours – Black, White, and Iris. The rumour mill has churned out some images in the past that offer a clear look at both the devices. The biggest takeaway from the leaked images is the punch-hole design on the display that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL may bear.

Besides, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have been previously rumoured to come with at least 4GB of RAM, USB Type-C port, and 18W fast charging. While these specifications could be common to both smartphones, the Pixel 3a XL is reported to pack a Snapdragon 710 processor while the Pixel 3a could be powered by a Snapdragon 670 processor. The display sizes will vary too – the Pixel 3a XL will have a 6-inch 18:9 display while the Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch 18:9 display, as per reports. It is also not clear whether Google will use OLED material for displays, much like it does on regular Pixel phones.

Both the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will come preloaded with Android 9 Pie but will be earmarked for as and when Android Q officially begins rolling out.