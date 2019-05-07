Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Android Q, and everything else to expect at Google I/O 2019 today

Google I/O is the annual developer event of Google which is set to take place in Mountain View, California on May 7, 10 am PT, which translates to 10.30 pm IST. The event will bring the latest updates in Google Assistant, Android software, Google Assistant and many more things but the Pixel 3a will be the showstopper. This will be a three-day event which will allow Google to showcase what’s in store for the coming year. Here’s what you can expect from Google’s big event.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

The new Google Pixel 3a series is going to be at the top of the list during the event. The Pixel 3a will be similar to the Google Pixel 3 but will be a cheaper and more affordable version of Google’s most expensive phone till now. It is being speculated that the Pixel 3a will have two versions, one will be the normal one and the other will be called Pixel 3a XL. The smaller smartphone is said to have a 5.6-inch screen with OLED Display 2220×1080 with a Snapdragon 670 with a 4GB RAM and 8-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle shooter. The smartphone will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 3000mAh battery and will also sport fast charging with a USB C port. The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have already been teased by Flipkart, confirming their India arrival.

Google Pixel 3a XL, the top-most version, will have bumped up specifications but to a short extent. There will be a larger display, rumoured to be 6-inch in size. The smartphone is also said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and a bigger battery. Rest of the specifications are likely to be common to both the Pixel 3a devices.

Android 10 Q

This is no secret as the second beta version of the Android Q has already been released to the public. Google has given a lot of attention to privacy in the Android Q. Users will be able to gain more control over the apps that they use and will be able to control the location settings on the apps that they use. At the event, it is expected that Google will launch the Beta 3 software of Android Q. It is also expected that Google will also announce many new user-facing features. Android Q will also feature new gestures which will allow users to swipe between apps for multitasking just like iOS. This new feature will be called Bubbles. But, it will still be unclear what Android Q will officially be called.

Google Chrome

Google will focus primarily on the laptop and tablet segment. Users can expect to see Android Q to Chrome OS and it is also being speculated the camera app on the OS will also see an upgrade. The portrait mode can be a very important feature in the latest version of the camera app. Moreover, it is also being speculated that Google is working on a Chrome browser for KaiOS, which powers a huge chunk of features phones such as Jio Phone and Nokia 8110 4G.