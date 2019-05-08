Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL versus Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: The specs battle of pure Android phones

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 8, 2019 2:54:48 PM

In India, the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cost Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are the newest members of the Google’s smartphone family, which has failed to find a steady ground against iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones in the premium market. With Pixel 3a, Google is moving to the lower end of the smartphone market, which is why it’s calling them ‘budget premium’ phones. The word ‘premium’ translates to largely the cameras that have been retained from the top-end Pixel 3 range but a lot has comparatively been traded off in terms of specifications.

In India, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cost Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively, for their only 64GB storage models. The registrations are now live on Flipkart while the sale begins May 15. When pitted against the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are pretty cheaper. The Pixel 3 64GB is currently selling for Rs 56,999 while the Pixel 3 XL 64GB is listed at Rs 61,999, which is a little lower than the original pricing. But other than the pricing, here’s what else is different on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3.

Display and Design

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a share the design language without any variation to the aesthetics. However, there is a visible difference to the dimensions of the phone. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display while the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with that not-so-good-looking notch. Coming to the Pixel 3a, it has a 5.6-inch FHD+ gOLED display while the Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch FHD+ gOLED display, both protected by Dragon trail Glass.

Processor

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor that has eight cores underneath, six of which are clocked at 1.7GHz and two at 2GHz. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 2.5GHz clock speed. There is an Adreno 615 on the Pixel 3a range while the Pixel 3 phones have an Adreno 630 for graphics.

Cameras

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL has exactly the same cameras on both front and back. There is a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/.18, autofocus, and PDAF at the back on the Pixel 3a phones while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus f/2.0 sensor. Coming to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the rear cameras are again the same but there is another sensor sitting next to the primary sensor on the front. In addition to the 8-megapixel primary sensor on the front, the Pixel 3 phones have another 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor for wide selfies.

Battery

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have batteries of different capacities. There is a 3000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a while the Pixel 3a XL has a 3700mAh battery under the hood. Both the phones support 18W fast charging. The Pixel 3, on the other hand, has a 2915mAh battery while its bigger sibling Pixel 3 XL has a 3430mAh battery underneath.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL versus Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: The specs battle of pure Android phones
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition