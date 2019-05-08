Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL versus Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: The specs battle of pure Android phones

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are the newest members of the Google’s smartphone family, which has failed to find a steady ground against iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones in the premium market. With Pixel 3a, Google is moving to the lower end of the smartphone market, which is why it’s calling them ‘budget premium’ phones. The word ‘premium’ translates to largely the cameras that have been retained from the top-end Pixel 3 range but a lot has comparatively been traded off in terms of specifications.

In India, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL cost Rs 39,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively, for their only 64GB storage models. The registrations are now live on Flipkart while the sale begins May 15. When pitted against the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are pretty cheaper. The Pixel 3 64GB is currently selling for Rs 56,999 while the Pixel 3 XL 64GB is listed at Rs 61,999, which is a little lower than the original pricing. But other than the pricing, here’s what else is different on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3.

Display and Design

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a share the design language without any variation to the aesthetics. However, there is a visible difference to the dimensions of the phone. The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display while the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with that not-so-good-looking notch. Coming to the Pixel 3a, it has a 5.6-inch FHD+ gOLED display while the Pixel 3a XL has a 6-inch FHD+ gOLED display, both protected by Dragon trail Glass.

Processor

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor that has eight cores underneath, six of which are clocked at 1.7GHz and two at 2GHz. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 2.5GHz clock speed. There is an Adreno 615 on the Pixel 3a range while the Pixel 3 phones have an Adreno 630 for graphics.

Cameras

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL has exactly the same cameras on both front and back. There is a 12.2-megapixel Dual Pixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an aperture of f/.18, autofocus, and PDAF at the back on the Pixel 3a phones while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel fixed-focus f/2.0 sensor. Coming to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the rear cameras are again the same but there is another sensor sitting next to the primary sensor on the front. In addition to the 8-megapixel primary sensor on the front, the Pixel 3 phones have another 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor for wide selfies.

Battery

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL have batteries of different capacities. There is a 3000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a while the Pixel 3a XL has a 3700mAh battery under the hood. Both the phones support 18W fast charging. The Pixel 3, on the other hand, has a 2915mAh battery while its bigger sibling Pixel 3 XL has a 3430mAh battery underneath.