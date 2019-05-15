Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL now available to buy: 90-day return challenge, up to Rs 6,000 off, & other offers on Flipkart

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available to buy in India on Flipkart. The ‘budget premium’ phones from the kitty of Google shoulder the charge to make inroads in the Indian smartphone market against the bigwigs such as Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus. The company has struggled to sell its Pixel phones despite rave reviews from the industry but Pixel 3a may break that jinx this time.

Flipkart is now selling the Google Pixel 3a at Rs 39,999 and the Pixel 3a XL at Rs 44,999. The buyers are entitled to certain benefits on the purchase of either phone. The HDFC Bank customers will get Rs 4,000 off on debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions. This brings the effective cost of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to Rs 34,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.

Over and above the discount of Rs 4,000, the buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on exchanging their old, used phones. This essentially means that Rs 3,000 will be added to the device’s value estimated by Flipkart when opting in for exchange. There are no cost EMI options available on debit and credit cards along with Bajaj Finserv.

Flipkart Plus members also get an extra discount of Rs 1,000 if they redeem 10 Plus coins during the purchase. For this offer, the buyer needs to be a Flipkart Plus member with at least 10 coins in the account that can be redeemed against a Rs 1,000 discount voucher. Purchasing the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL will replete the used coins as per Flipkart Plus benefits policy.

If you feel you do not wish to continue using the Pixel 3a or the Pixel 3a XL, Flipkart is making it easy for you to return the device via its ‘Love it or Return it’ challenge. You can return the device within 90 days and receive 90 per cent buyback value on the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL.

Google is crediting three months of free YouTube Music Premium subscription to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. But there is a catch – the offer is only available to the YouTube Music users who have previously not bought the Premium subscription.