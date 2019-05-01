Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL India launch teased by Flipkart

Google is inching closer to its annual developer conference that kicks off May 7 in Mountain View, California. The biggest expectation from the Google I/O this year is the launch of two hardware products – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL – that are currently being teased by the company. Now, ahead of the anticipated launch event for new Pixel devices, Flipkart has put a dedicated page up for “something big.”

Flipkart’s new dedicated page for Google products strongly hints at the arrival of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL on May 8, which is one of the dates during the I/O. There is a countdown to the date mentioned inside a smartphone’s silhouette, which maybe belongs to the Pixel 3a series. A similar page was first seen at the Google Store website in the US. “Help is on the way” is the tagline Google is going for its new product but the reference for it is not clear as of now.

Although it may have a common connection between Google and its partnership with Marvel to launch stickers iconising Avengers. The teaser page is largely purple in colour – probably inspired by Thanos – which alludes to a Purple colour variant that was leaked recently. The teaser also hints at a feature to solve the lighting problem in the photo after twilight (Night Sight?).

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are likely to join the smartphone family as the watered-down variants that will contest against Samsung’s Galaxy S10e and Apple’s iPhone XR. Both smartphones are expected to be positioned in the price segment of OnePlus phones. According to leaks, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 processors, respectively. It is also being suggested that both smartphones will pack Google’s Pixel Visual Core chip for flagship-level photography.

Rumours also suggest that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will sport OLED displays, much like the bigger variants. There will at least be 4GB of RAM on each of Pixel 3a devices. Considering both the variants will be priced lower than Pixel 3 smartphones, it is being speculated that Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will feature 3.5mm headphone jacks. There will not be wireless charging available, however.