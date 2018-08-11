Google Pixel 3 XL could come with 6.7-inch display, 3430mAh battery

If the tech giant plans to follow the same launch timeline as its previous iteration of Pixel smartphone generations, then users can expect to an official launch around October 4.

With Google expected to launch its flagship smartphones, likely to be called the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, in the next few months, a new unboxing video has revealed the latter could come with 6.7-inch screen and 3430mAh battery.

“After doing an impromptu unboxing, a Russian blogger posted a look-around session with the device, showcasing the design and perusing the Android 9 Pie software. A more subtle two-tone design can be seen on this white version, a notch, and a pixel density combo of 1440×2960 and 494ppi that our humble calculations return to mean a giant 6.7-inch+ display, Phone Arena reported on Friday.

According to the blogger, the device (in the video) was a pre-release version, so we can hope that the design of he upcoming smartphone is being refined.

“Further down the specifications list are a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM or 64GB storage and a 3430 mAh battery. The camera duties are taken by a 12MP sensor again, it seems, with an 8MP selfie shooter at the front,” the report added.

A leak from XDA Developers via a forum user named “dr.guru” last month revealed Google could release the smartphone in a “Clearly White” colour variant.

The device’s rear does not have Pixel line’s signature two-tone effect, with what appears to be a reflective glass covering the whole back panel, the report added.

