Google Pixel 3 pre-order at Rs 17,000 with free Netflix, Amazon Prime subscriptions, 100GB data

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be brought for as low as Rs 17,000

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now up for pre-orders in India via Airtel Online store. The 2018 iteration of Google’s flagship smartphones come with a price tag starting at Rs 71,000 for the base variant and goes up till Rs 92,000 for the high-end top model. However, Airtel is making the purchase of the Pixel 3 smartphone duo affordable by introducing the EMI options with bundled call and data benefits. A buyer can buy the Pixel 3 64GB variant for as low as Rs 17,000.

Airtel online store is taking the pre-orders for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL starting today. The Google Pixel 3 64GB can be pre-ordered by making a down payment of Rs 17,000 over and above the monthly instalments worth Rs 3,499 for a period of 18 months. The total amount that customer would pay at the end of the EMI period is Rs 62,982 and if you add the down payment of Rs 17,000, it goes up to Rs 79,982, which is higher than the actual MRP of the smartphone.

While the total cost may make the customers turn away from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL pre-orders, Airtel is bundling the EMIs with call and data benefits. The customers will get free Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,500 for three months (Rs 500 monthly plan); one-year subscription Amazon Prime subscription for free; 100GB data with rollover facility; unlimited local, national, and roaming outgoing calls; and Airtel Secure subscription to protect your device.

The down payment amount for the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB is Rs 20,000 while the monthly EMIs will be worth Rs 3,999. Lastly, the Google Pixel 3 XL 128GB will cost the buyer a down payment of Rs 29,000 with the EMI plans of Rs 3,999 per month. It should be remembered that the EMI plans will be payable for a period of 18 months by the Airtel subscriber on all the three models. Interestingly, Airtel is not selling the Google Pixel 3 128GB model as of now on its online store.