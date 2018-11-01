Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL now available in India: Avail Google Home Mini speaker for free with purchase – Check how

Google Pixel 3 and PIxel 3 XL are now up for sale

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now available to buy in India across online and offline platforms. Launched early October, the third iteration of Google’s Pixel devices come with the latest Android version – Android 9 Pie – out-of-the-box and cameras that are identical to the ones on the predecessors. In India, Google Pixel 3 starts at Rs 71,000 while the bigger model Pixel 3 XL retails at a starting price of Rs 83,000. Flipkart has begun the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sales online and so have the offline retailers, however, with a much lucrative offer.

According to Mahesh Telecom, a popular Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer, on every purchase of Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, buyers will get a Google Home Mini for free. However, there is a catch – the buyer needs to be an existing Pixel or Nexus phone user. This means that the existing users of an old Pixel or Nexus device will be eligible for the free Google Home Mini offer when purchasing the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. The offer begins November 1 and lasts till November 7, or till stock lasts. The image for the offer shared by the retailers also mentions that it’s only available at select offline stores across the country.

— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) October 30, 2018

The Google Home Mini offer, as seen in the image, cannot be clubbed with other offers but EMI and cashback offers on credit/debit cards from partner banks will be applicable. Moreover, this offer will be valid only for the transaction done by credit/debit card or cash on Pine Labs PoS machines. Normally, the Google Home Mini will be given as a bundle with the new Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL on fulfilling the eligibility conditions. However, in case the stock is out for the Home Mini speakers, the retailer “will reach out to customer as and when stock is available.”

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL can be paid for in EMIs without extra cost. Buyers can make the payment using HDFC Bank (debit and credit), Citibank (credit), and RBL Bank (credit) cards, in addition to Bajaj Finserv cards. On all the EMI transactions, a cashback of 5 per cent will be credited to the customer’s card. This offer is not valid on corporate or business cards, as mentioned in the offer image.