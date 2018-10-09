Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL launch LIVE updates: What to expect, how to watch, and more

Google Pixel 3 Launch: The event starts at 8:30 pm IST

Google Pixel 3, 3 XL Launch Live Update: Google will kick off its hardware event today in as many as three cities simultaneously. Google’s MadeByGoogle event will begin at 11 am ET, which is 8:30 pm IST in India where the tech giant will take the covers off the new generation of Pixel smartphones, a new Pixel tablet, and incremental revamp to other products such as its Google Home smart speaker and Pixel Buds wireless earphones.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Launch Live Update: How to watch the event

The highlight of the MadeByGoogle event will be the unveiling of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which Google failed to keep as a secret. The hands-on video showing the Pixel 3 XL has given us the idea of what the device will look like. The event will be streamed live by Google in India at 8:30 pm tonight. You can click on the YouTube video embedded below 20 minutes before the event starts as it is when the stream will be activated. You can also follow our live blog to get all the updates straight from the event.