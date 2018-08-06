Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL could launch on October 4

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will launch in October

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL would allegedly launch on October 4. Google is said to have chosen the same date the previous generation Pixel phones were launched in 2016. The California-headquartered company has tipped some Canadian YouTube creators that the next-generation Pixel family will be announced on October 4, according to one of the YouTubers. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been in the rumour mill for quite some time, revealing some key specifications.

A YouTuber named Brandon who runs the This Is Tech Today channel has spotted the launch date for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which Google inadvertently posted on its YouTube creator marketing platform called Famebit. Google is believed to have begun this campaign for the YouTubers in Canada who are not using any Pixel device and that they are expecting to make a switch to the Pixel 3. According to the spotted description about the Pixel 3, the “The Pixel 3 phone is launching October 4th, 2018. Looking for Canadian creators only.”

While this instance brings the speculations around the launch of the Pixel 3 smartphones closer, it is not clear whether it’s a verified posting made by Google or some campaign being run by a third-party ahead of the launch. Android Police has separately validated that the same campaign is running on Google’s Famebit website in Canada and that it is not available in other regions. That said, this information might turn out true as Google has previously launched the Pixel devices on October 4.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were also recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website where the key specifications were revealed. The top-end Pixel 3 XL will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also run the Android P out-of-the-box, as the next Android version is expected to be released on August 20. The Pixel 3 will have the similar internals, however, with some toned-down variations. The Pixel 3 XL is expected to come with a 6.3-inch display with a notch while the Pixel 3 is said to bear a 5.4-inch display with the 18:9 aspect ratio. The third-generation Pixel smartphones are also expected to come with support for wireless charging.