Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL available with 50 per cent off on BOGO for Black Friday – Check out the best deals

Google is giving away big discounts on the purchase of Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Black Friday sales begin Friday 23 but major tech giants have already begun offering heavy discounts on a range of products so as to let buyers avoid the rush on the day. Google has listed many offers on Google Store that will be valid even after the Black Friday. One of the highlighted deals is 50 per cent off on the second Pixel 3 device when you buy the first one – which means you pay for 1.5 Pixel 3 devices.

Black Friday deals on Google Pixel 3

Google is slashing half the price of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL if you buy another for its full cost. The Pixel 3 costs $799 for the 64GB variant while its 128GB version costs $899 in the US. The Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, starts at $899 for the 64GB variant and goes all the way up to $999 for the 128GB model. This offer will be valid from November 16 to November 21.

However, if you are waiting for a better offer that doesn’t involve the BOGO deal, you can get a discount of $150 on the Pixel 3 and $200 on Pixel 3 XL during the sale period that will kick off on November 22 and end on November 25. This will be followed by another offer that will roll out on the Cyber Monday days. Google will bundle the purchase of Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL purchase with a Google Home Hub worth $149 free of charge, in addition to $50 credit that can be spent on Google Store.

Black Friday deals on other Google products

Starting November 22, Google will give discounts on a range of its hardware products. The deals are as follows:

Google Home Hub – $50 off on the price

Google Home Mini – $24 off on the price

Google Home Max – $50 off on the price

Google Home – $50 off on the price

Google Home Mini and Chromecast combo – $39 off on the total price

Google Home Mini and Smartlight combo – $24 off on the total price

Chromecast Audio – $20 off on the price, offer extended till February 28

Chromecast Ultra – $20 off on the price

Chromecast – $10 off on the price

While the aforementioned products will see the discount a few days later, Google’s Pixelbook will be available with a huge $300 discount from November 18. The offer will end on November 28. These offers are only valid for the purchases made in the US via Google’s online store.