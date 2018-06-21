Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL up for grabs starting at Rs 10,599 – Check how to avail this offer at Airtel online store

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are now available via Airtel online store with the down payment options. As a part of the Airtel’s Project Next, the second-generation Google Pixel smartphone will be up for grabs starting at Rs 10,599.

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL are now available via Airtel online store with the down payment options. As a part of the Airtel’s Project Next, the second-generation Google Pixel smartphone will be up for grabs starting at Rs 10,599. The smartphones were launched in India last year and have seen multiple discount and cashback offers from major online and offline retailers. However, Airtel’s down-payment scheme may be worth giving a shot.

Much like other premium smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and iPhone X, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL can be bought from Airtel online store with bundled postpaid plans that will effectively allow you to enjoy data and calling plans without having to pay for them separately.

First up, the Google Pixel 2 64GB variant is available at Rs 10,599 that the customer needs to pay as down-payment. After that, the customer will have to subscribe to a monthly plan of Rs 2,799 that will cover the instalments for 18 months. Similarly, the Google Pixel 2 128GB model can be availed at Rs 12,599 as down-payment with 18 monthly instalments of Rs 2,799. The monthly instalments will also provide the customers with unlimited calls (local, STD, roaming), 50GB data with rollover facility, one-year free subscription to Amazon Prime, Airtel Secure, and Airtel TV subscription.

Coming to the bigger variant, the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB is available at a down-payment of Rs 15,599 and the customers will have to pay Rs 2,799 monthly for 18 months to pay the EMI dues and get bundled calling, data, Amazon Prime, and app benefits. For the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB, the down-payment amount is Rs 22,599 while the monthly instalment for 18 months remains that same at Rs 2,799. You will get bundled unlimited calls, 50GB data, and other complimentary benefits under the postpaid plan.

In addition, Airtel will offer handset protection plan for both Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL for free for the entire duration. It is worth mentioning that Flipkart recently offered the Google Pixel 2 128GB for as low as Rs 10,999, however, it came with some terms and conditions.